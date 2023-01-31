Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.78.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.84. 663,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,782. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

