Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.
Cousins Properties Price Performance
CUZ stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.81. 1,226,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,850. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.