Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

CUZ stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.81. 1,226,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,850. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cousins Properties by 42.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,658,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

