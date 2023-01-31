Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) & Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Head to Head Review

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Yoshiharu Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 4 1 0 1.86 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus price target of $104.88, indicating a potential downside of 5.40%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

87.2% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 3.48% 23.59% 5.58% Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Yoshiharu Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.27 billion 0.75 $131.88 million $5.03 22.04 Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 3.57 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

