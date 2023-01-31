Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30. Xometry has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Insider Activity

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835,286 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,184.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,737 shares of company stock worth $3,304,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xometry by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,816,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after acquiring an additional 447,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after acquiring an additional 706,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after acquiring an additional 247,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

