Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 277,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,362. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.39.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

In related news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 501,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 417,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 43.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 396,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 120,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 396,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 75,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.