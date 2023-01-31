Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $9.76

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $9.39. Cricut shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 10,958 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cricut to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Cricut Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.

Cricut Announces Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.42 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 128,145 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,076.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,782,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,097,556.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 575,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,908.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 128,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $1,093,076.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,782,832 shares in the company, valued at $126,097,556.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,250 shares of company stock worth $218,690. Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

