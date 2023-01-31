Critical Contrast: Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) & IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -36.51% -333.40% -13.73% IAC -22.34% -5.14% -3.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and IAC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.37 billion 3.59 -$117.21 million ($8.62) -9.94 IAC $5.15 billion 0.88 $597.55 million ($13.28) -4.13

Risk and Volatility

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Wix.com. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Wix.com has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wix.com and IAC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 1 5 9 0 2.53 IAC 1 0 10 0 2.82

Wix.com presently has a consensus price target of $111.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.07%. IAC has a consensus price target of $90.56, indicating a potential upside of 65.29%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Wix.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of IAC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IAC beats Wix.com on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world's most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group's online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine's annual standing of the world's most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC's family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com.

