Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Reaches $1.96 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $23.05 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00086056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00024979 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

