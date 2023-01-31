Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0791 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and $17.17 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00086399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00057769 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.