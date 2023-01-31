Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $162.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.