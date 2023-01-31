Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 11.2% in January

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CRWS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. 14,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,635. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.77. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Crafts by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Crown Crafts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 572,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Crown Crafts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 187,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

