CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CTIC traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,754. The firm has a market cap of $699.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.85. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

