Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,698 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

