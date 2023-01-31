Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 5,619 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,038,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after purchasing an additional 789,285 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,152,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $929,277,000 after purchasing an additional 502,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.