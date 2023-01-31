Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $61.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.