Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $229.83 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $200.09 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.48 and a 200-day moving average of $236.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

