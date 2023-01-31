Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE TFC opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $66.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.