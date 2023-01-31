Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

