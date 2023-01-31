Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 15,182 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 827,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

