Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 72,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $1,560,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $416.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $579.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.21.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

