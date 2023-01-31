Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

