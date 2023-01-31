Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,900 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 1,397,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CURLF opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $339.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curaleaf will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

