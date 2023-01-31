Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,900 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 1,397,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Curaleaf Price Performance
CURLF opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $339.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curaleaf will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.
