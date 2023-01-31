Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $710.12 million and approximately $64.52 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,893,970,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,526,620 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

