CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVRx from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

CVRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.70. CVRx has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVRx

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 32.52% and a negative net margin of 184.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVRx news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $54,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVRx by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVRx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVRx by 14.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CVRx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CVRx by 685.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About CVRx

(Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

