CyberDragon Gold Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $108,110.99 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

