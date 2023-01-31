DA Davidson Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $74.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of SSNC opened at $58.92 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

