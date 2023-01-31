DAO Maker Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.91 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $170.86 million and approximately $23.91 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00400446 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,405.59 or 0.28103172 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00594434 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

