Dawn Protocol (DAWN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.24 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $52.93 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

