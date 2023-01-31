Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Reaches $10.44

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $10.44 or 0.00045028 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $109.96 million and approximately $514,736.89 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00401196 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,515.89 or 0.28161038 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00585834 BTC.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.