Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $455.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $455.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.77.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $420.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.71. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $430.72.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,975 shares of company stock worth $3,485,649. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

