Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Increased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $420.83. 295,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,300. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $431.20 and a 200 day moving average of $386.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,901. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

