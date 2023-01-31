Delaney Dennis R Buys Shares of 24,977 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 5.4% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,539,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 322,522 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after acquiring an additional 817,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,883,000 after buying an additional 261,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.62. 195,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,244. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.37 and a 200 day moving average of $241.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

