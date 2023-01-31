Delaney Dennis R Buys Shares of 34,954 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.1% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 86,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.22. The company had a trading volume of 263,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,355. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.94.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,743,044 shares of company stock worth $177,712,898. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

