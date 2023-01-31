Delaney Dennis R Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $206.48. The company had a trading volume of 213,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,345. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Cowen increased their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

