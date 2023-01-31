Delaney Dennis R Purchases Shares of 11,444 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Unilever by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Unilever by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 52,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. 191,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,924. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

