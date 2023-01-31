Delaney Dennis R Purchases Shares of 32,701 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Novartis makes up about 2.4% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 47.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 201.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.60. 504,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

