Delaney Dennis R Takes $712,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 137.4% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,858,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,374,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $478.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.60 and its 200-day moving average is $154.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.