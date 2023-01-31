DeltaFi Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 4% lower against the dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $14,070.78 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

