Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives $192.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.67.

WILYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Handelsbanken raised shares of Demant A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Demant A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

