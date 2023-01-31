Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $172.57. 2,484,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $333.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average of $166.91.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.