Denver Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,597 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $865,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. 36,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,785. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

