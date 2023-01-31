Denver Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 0.7% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Realty Income by 90.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 169.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

