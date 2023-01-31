Denver Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.7% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 298,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,772. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.