Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.63) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LHA. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.11) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.46) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.70) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.52) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of LHA opened at €9.65 ($10.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.25 ($5.71) and a 52 week high of €8.07 ($8.77).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

