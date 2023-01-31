DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 0.9% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 567,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,234,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 767,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.39.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

