DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,122 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.5% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 322,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,460. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

