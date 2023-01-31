DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE DRH traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000.

Several research firms recently commented on DRH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.