DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE DRH traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.
DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on DRH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.