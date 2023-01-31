DigiByte Market Capitalization Reaches $163.96 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $163.96 million and $5.98 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,825.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00401639 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015661 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.80 or 0.00770165 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00093355 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00573924 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001042 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00185700 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,984,086,228 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
