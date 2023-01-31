Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,481,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 659,723 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 422.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 160,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,527,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 134,548 shares during the period.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,168. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73.
