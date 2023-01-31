Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 7.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $28,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,299,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after buying an additional 54,275 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,427,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,276. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.